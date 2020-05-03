JILL LOUISE SILVERSTEIN
On May 1, 2020, of Germantown, died peacefully at home following a courageous 4-1/2 year journey with several virulent cancers. She is survived by her dearest friend, Anne Bourassa, of Philadelphia and Maine, household cats Ruby and Nina, her adoring siblings and their spouses: Susan and Bill Tanguay of Durham, NH, Sally and Allan Taylor of Hartford CT, and Jim and Maureen Moisson of Groton MA'; and seven remarkable nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Gifts in Jill's memory can be made to the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. Please see mcilvainefuneralhomes.com for her obituary.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
