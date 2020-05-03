SILVERSTEIN

JILL LOUISE

On May 1, 2020, of Germantown, died peacefully at home following a courageous 4-1/2 year journey with several virulent cancers. She is survived by her dearest friend, Anne Bourassa, of Philadelphia and Maine, household cats Ruby and Nina, her adoring siblings and their spouses: Susan and Bill Tanguay of Durham, NH, Sally and Allan Taylor of Hartford CT, and Jim and Maureen Moisson of Groton MA'; and seven remarkable nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Gifts in Jill's memory can be made to the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. Please see mcilvainefuneralhomes.com for her obituary.



