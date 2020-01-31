|
MAYS (Continued)
After retiring in 1989, he devoted more time and energy serving as elder at North and Southampton Reformed Church of Churchville. The late minister there, Karl Kleis, remarked about his own retirement, "I want to model mine on Jim Mays."
James was always openly willing to offer assistance to anyone who asked.
He was very diplomatic and able to resolve disputes among people, using empathy and justice in a non-judgmental fashion; so successfully that he was appointed as the diplomatic chairperson at Edgecomb Steel to resolve in- house disputes among employees.
His ability to listen to each per-spective/opinion of a disagree-ment, without belittling anyone or any opinion, made him a true diplomat. He was everyone's advocate, and it came through in his personality.
He was admired and loved by all who knew him.
Despite all his volunteer work, he was an amazing grandfather who always took time for various activities: Mowing the lawn until he was 85, thoroughly explaining anything to a inquisi-tive child, helping to wall-paper a house his daughter just bought. These may sound like trivial things but the kindness and love that went into every action while he lived is what is remembered.
His marriage lasted 72 years to Marion, who, despite dementia that robbed him of all his other memories, he never forgot and would spend hours looking for her after her death in 2018. He was always kind and polite to the care team, which watched him round the clock and were supportive, considerate and warm to the whole family.
There will be no Funeral, as he donated his 98-year-old body for medical research.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation alzfdn.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020