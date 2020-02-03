Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN A. (Magee) BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN A. (Magee) BOYLE Notice
BOYLE
JOAN A. (nee Magee)
Jan 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard R. Loving mother of Eileen (David) D'Agostino, Thomas W. (Carol), Robert B. "Stork" and the late John R. Dear Gran-mom of Jennifer (Daniel) Wagner, Jared Boyle, Thomas W. Boyle Jr. and Olivia C. Boyle. Great-Gran-mom of Julianna Wagner, Daniel Wagner and Matthew Wagner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thurs. eve. 6 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Viewing Fri. morn. 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Timothy Church 3001 Levick St.. Phila., PA. 19149. Followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Int. Ressurection Cemetery in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Timothy Church.

www.petnerfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -