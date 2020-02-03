|
|
BOYLE
JOAN A. (nee Magee)
Jan 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard R. Loving mother of Eileen (David) D'Agostino, Thomas W. (Carol), Robert B. "Stork" and the late John R. Dear Gran-mom of Jennifer (Daniel) Wagner, Jared Boyle, Thomas W. Boyle Jr. and Olivia C. Boyle. Great-Gran-mom of Julianna Wagner, Daniel Wagner and Matthew Wagner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thurs. eve. 6 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Viewing Fri. morn. 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Timothy Church 3001 Levick St.. Phila., PA. 19149. Followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Int. Ressurection Cemetery in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Timothy Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020