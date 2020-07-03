1/1
age 86, on June 30, 2020 in Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Upper Darby, PA. Joan was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Alice Hindsley, brother Joseph M. Hindsley, and longtime companion, John Pierre Blissard. Survived by her loving nephew, Joseph M. Hindsley, Jr. (Lisa); nieces Patricia, Kim, and Colleen Hindsley, Deborah Clark, and Lynda Markel (Mark); 10 grand-nieces and nephews; 3 great-grand nephews; and a host of friends, family, and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, July 7, 2020 10:00-10:30 AM at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Masks are to be worn to the viewing and Funeral Mass. Contributions in Joan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
