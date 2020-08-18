BUDDENDORFFAge 78, of Bensalem, PA, on July 4, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick Buddendorff; mother of Rose (John) McKeaney, Frederick Buddendorff and David (Maria) Buddendorff; grandmother to six and great-grandmother of seven; sister of Robert (Lois) Gorbsky and Dorothy (Barry) Hochman. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to greet Joan's family on Thursday, August 20th at St. Thomas Aquinas, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M., where Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA.

