1/
JOAN B. (Gorbsky) BUDDENDORFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUDDENDORFF
JOAN B. (nee Gorbsky)
Age 78, of Bensalem, PA, on July 4, 2020. Wife of the late Frederick Buddendorff; mother of Rose (John) McKeaney, Frederick Buddendorff and David (Maria) Buddendorff; grandmother to six and great-grandmother of seven; sister of Robert (Lois) Gorbsky and Dorothy (Barry) Hochman. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Joan's family on Thursday, August 20th at St. Thomas Aquinas, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M., where Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA.

delvalcremation.com/memorials


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaware Valley Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved