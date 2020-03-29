|
COSTELLO
JOAN B.
March 27, 2020, age 90, of Philadelphia and Ocean City. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel L. Costello and Hope Bethell Costello. Dear niece of the late Marjorie Petry. Joan is survived by her cousins Curtis, Craig (Ann Marie), Holly, Ashten and Ciara Petry; as well as many friends, colleagues and neighbors. Joan had a long and distinguished career as both a teacher and an administrator at The William Penn Charter School in East Falls. A Memorial Service will be held for her at a future time. Donations in her memory may be given to the Wm. Penn Charter School, 3000 W. School House Ln., Phila. Pa. 19144 or to Friends Village, One Friends Drive, Woodstown, N.J. 08098.
