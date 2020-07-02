BAKERJune 30, 2020. Wife of Sidney. Mother of Curtis Baker, Marc Baker, Nancy Baker (fiance Jim Hill) and the late Lawrence Baker. Grandmother of Larry (Kelly) Abramson, Chelsea Baker, Matthew Abramson and Andrew Baker. Great grandmother of Erik, Allison, Marshall, Mark and Peyton. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11:30 A.M. preciselyInt. Montefiore Cem. The family will return to the home of Nancy Baker. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson Health Home Care and Hospice, 2510 Maryland Rd., Suite 250, Willowood Bldg., Willow Grove, PA 19090.

