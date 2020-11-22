On November 16, 2020. Wife of the late Ralph Bilotti, Mother of Frank (Michelle) Bilotti and Deana (James) Bilotti-Moore and loving grandmother of Matthew. Sister of the late Edna "Jane" Jackson, George Zeltman, the late Charles Zeltman and the late Dolores Mickles. Due to Covid-19 and state mandated restrictions services are private. In lieu of flowers please make a gift to Fox Chase Cancer Center in Memory of Joan Bilotti toward Ovarian Cancer Research. Check is made payable to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Mail to: Fox Chase Cancer Center Attention: Institutional Advancement Office, Donation IA Office, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111, phone number 215-728-2745. Please include your contact name and address. You may also donate online at foxchase.org/giving
. Family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date. Arranged by NULTY FUNERAL HOME