JOAN (nee ZELTMAN) BILOTTI
On November 16, 2020. Wife of the late Ralph Bilotti, Mother of Frank (Michelle) Bilotti and Deana (James) Bilotti-Moore and loving grandmother of Matthew. Sister of the late Edna "Jane" Jackson, George Zeltman, the late Charles Zeltman and the late Dolores Mickles. Due to Covid-19 and state mandated restrictions services are private. In lieu of flowers please make a gift to Fox Chase Cancer Center in Memory of Joan Bilotti toward Ovarian Cancer Research. Check is made payable to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Mail to: Fox Chase Cancer Center Attention: Institutional Advancement Office, Donation IA Office, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111, phone number 215-728-2745. Please include your contact name and address. You may also donate online at foxchase.org/giving. Family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date. Arranged by NULTY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nulty Funeral Home
4292 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 535-4461
