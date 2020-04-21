|
|
SR. JOAN BUCKLEY, RSM
Age 90, died April 16, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Merrill and Anna (Wolff), and her brother, Merrill. In addition to her religious community, Sister Joan is survived by her niece, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Sister's Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contri-butions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020