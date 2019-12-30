|
SR. JOAN CHRISTINE
TOBIN, OSF
On December 27, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday January 03, 2020, at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
