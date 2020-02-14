|
AMATNIEK
JOAN CINDY, MD
Age 61, died Feb. 11, 2020 at her home in Newtown PA from Glioblastoma. She is survived by her husband, Max Yaffe, daughter, Abigail Yaffe, and sister, Kathie Amatniek. Dr. Amatniek was a graduate of Harvard, Columbia School of Journalism, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She trained in neurology at University of Pennsylvania and Columbia. Dr. Amatniek devoted her work to the study of drugs for Alzheimer's and other neurological conditions. She served on the board of Farm and Wilderness Foundation in Plymouth, Vt. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Monday, 3:00 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of PA or to Farm and Wilderness.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020