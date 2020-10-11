1/
JOAN (MAGUIRE) CIOLKO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Ciolko, Jr.; loving mother of Edward, Thomas, Joni (Edie), Stephen (Maureen) and Michael (Michele); and devoted grandmother of Timothy, Ryan, Andrew, Brian, Alyssa, Emily and Colin. Sister of Kathleen Munro, Loretta Davidson (George) and the late Ann Hanratty and sister-in-law of William Ciolko (Joan). Services will be held privately for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. www.fletchernasevich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved