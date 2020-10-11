Oct. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Ciolko, Jr.; loving mother of Edward, Thomas, Joni (Edie), Stephen (Maureen) and Michael (Michele); and devoted grandmother of Timothy, Ryan, Andrew, Brian, Alyssa, Emily and Colin. Sister of Kathleen Munro, Loretta Davidson (George) and the late Ann Hanratty and sister-in-law of William Ciolko (Joan). Services will be held privately for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.