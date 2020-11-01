1/
JOAN CROSS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 29, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late William J. Loving mother of Peggy Gaddess (Tony), Clare Keenan (Charley), Harry Cross, Isabella Murphy and the late Joan I. and William Cross. Devoted Nan of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, Sacred Heart Church, 1404 S. Third St., Phila. at 9 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Share Online Condolences: rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved