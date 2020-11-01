October 29, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late William J. Loving mother of Peggy Gaddess (Tony), Clare Keenan (Charley), Harry Cross, Isabella Murphy and the late Joan I. and William Cross. Devoted Nan of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday, Sacred Heart Church, 1404 S. Third St., Phila. at 9 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Share Online Condolences: rachubinskiandrogersfh.com