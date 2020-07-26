MINDERJAHNAge 87, died on May 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Caroline (Diehl) and Charles Hoog. Wife of the late Edward. Mother of Diane (David) Phillips and Eileen (Dennis) Phillips. Grandmother of Lisa (Shane) Sullivan, Brian, Julie and Douglas (Brittany) Phillips and a great-grandmother of Ellie and Emma Sullivan. Sister of the late Ida Costa and the late Lorraine Schwarz.Visitation at 9 A.M. Memorial Service at 10 A.M. on July 31st at St. John's UMC, 820 Alms-house Road, Ivyland, PA. Int. at Sunset Memorial Park.

www.wetzelandson.com

