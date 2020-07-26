1/
JOAN D. MINDERJAHN
1932 - 2020
MINDERJAHN
JOAN D.
Age 87, died on May 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Caroline (Diehl) and Charles Hoog. Wife of the late Edward. Mother of Diane (David) Phillips and Eileen (Dennis) Phillips. Grandmother of Lisa (Shane) Sullivan, Brian, Julie and Douglas (Brittany) Phillips and a great-grandmother of Ellie and Emma Sullivan. Sister of the late Ida Costa and the late Lorraine Schwarz.
Visitation at 9 A.M. Memorial Service at 10 A.M. on July 31st at St. John's UMC, 820 Alms-house Road, Ivyland, PA. Int. at Sunset Memorial Park.

www.wetzelandson.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Memories & Condolences
