CONVERY
JOAN DESMOND
September 5, 1939 - April 2, 2020
"If you want to become a real New Yorker, there's only one rule: You have to believe New York is, has been, and always will be the greatest city on earth. The center of the universe." - Ellen R. Shapiro
Joan Desmond Convery, a devoted wife, wonderful mother, incredible grandmother, and passionate New Yorker passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a force of nature with a heart of gold and she will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Joan was born in New York City to the late Joseph Desmond and Geraldine Leahy of New York. Joan was preceded in death just 2 and a half months ago by her beloved husband, George P. Convery. Joan is survived by her brother Denis Desmond and his wife Catherine and their children, Jane (Scott), Patrick, and Courtney of Westchester, NY, her sister Geraldine Desmond of Queens, NY, as well as her five sons Andrew (Diane), Joseph (Jeannette), Robert (Tara), Kevin (Erin), Christopher (Katie), and her 14 grand-children Christine (Mike), Jack, Ashleigh, Aidan, Sean, Katherine, Conor, Ryan, Timothy, Molly, Mackenzie, Amelia, Desmond and Sam.
Relatives and friends will be invited to her Funeral Mass once social distancing require-ments are no longer in place.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her honor may be made to: Anna's Place, 226 Norris St., Chester, PA 19013.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020