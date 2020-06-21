BOYLE
JOAN E. (nee Sedlock)
86, of Merion Station, PA, died June 3, 2020. Joan was a member of the Garden Club and a volunteer at the Browse About Thrift Shop for over 30 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Darrell, and survived by her children: Joseph E. Foster, Pamela J. Foster and Frank J. Foster; her loving grandson, Andrew J. Foster; and other family and friends. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Memorial Service at 11 A.M., Tuesday, June 23rd at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
JOAN E. (nee Sedlock)
86, of Merion Station, PA, died June 3, 2020. Joan was a member of the Garden Club and a volunteer at the Browse About Thrift Shop for over 30 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Darrell, and survived by her children: Joseph E. Foster, Pamela J. Foster and Frank J. Foster; her loving grandson, Andrew J. Foster; and other family and friends. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Memorial Service at 11 A.M., Tuesday, June 23rd at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.