86, of Merion Station, PA, died June 3, 2020. Joan was a member of the Garden Club and a volunteer at the Browse About Thrift Shop for over 30 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Darrell, and survived by her children: Joseph E. Foster, Pamela J. Foster and Frank J. Foster; her loving grandson, Andrew J. Foster; and other family and friends. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Memorial Service at 11 A.M., Tuesday, June 23rd at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
