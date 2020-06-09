SCHAILEY
JOAN E. (nee Burg)
Age 92, on June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Sr. and loving mother of Geraldine Quinn (Larry), Kathleen Meyer (Tom), John J. Schailey, Jr., Joanne Schailey (Beth Asaro), Maryann Woodland (Wayne), Harry Schailey (Kit) and Michael Schailey (Lori Vogel). Dear Mom Mom of 17 grandchildren and GG of 23 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to her viewing Saturday 9 to 10 A.M., Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd, Levittown. Int Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Oh 45250-0301.
Condolences may be posted at
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.