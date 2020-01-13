|
|
SHERRILL
JOAN E. "MUM-MUM"
(nee Maris)
Of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Broomall, was peacefully called home to her angels, surrounded by her family January 8, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Cristina MacLaughlin (Geoff); son, Rick Sherrill (Jeanne); 5 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Her family asks, when you think of Joan you give a family member a hug and tell them how much you love them.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Disabled Veterans of America, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs KY 41076, or P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 44250-0301. Services and Interment are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020