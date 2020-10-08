1/
JOAN E. TARATUSKI
Age 82, of Ambler, PA. On October 6, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Taratuski. Daughter of the late William and Josephine (Grzeskiewicz) Wilson. Mother of Karen Taratuski (Kim Schreffler), Robert Taratuski (Dawn). Grandmother of Alexandra and Brandon Taratuski, Miranda Schreffler. Sister of Janice Myers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. A visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Church. Interment will be Private. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ or Meals on Wheels Ambler, 45 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Condolences may be made at ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
