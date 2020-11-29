Passed away November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Kathleen McGinn (Robert), Stephen (Suzanne), and the late James and the late Donald. Loving Grandmom of 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Hugh McFarland (Rose); also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10 A.M. Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila, PA. (Will be following Phila. Covid Guidelines) Interment - Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CHOP, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, PA 19104 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd. Suite #102, Broomall, PA 19008 in her memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



