Rand-Wilson Funeral Home
11 1/2 School Street
Hanover, NH 03755
(603) 643-2552
JOAN EDITH (Mitchell) GOLDBURGH

JOAN EDITH (Mitchell) GOLDBURGH
GOLDBURGH
JOAN EDITH (nee Mitchell)
Of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died peacefully on March 25, 2020. Wife of Warren P. Goldburgh, MD and sister of Gloria Joseph who both preceded her in passing, is survived by her son Mitchell and his wife Joyce; their children Christopher and his wife, Debra, and Denise and her husband, Tracy, and four great grandchildren, Benjamin, Ella, Kendal and Mya. She was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and art programs at Bryn Mawr School of Art. Joan met the love of her life soon thereafter married him in 1954 in Philadelphia. She became an avid fisherwoman accompanying Warren and friends on memorable adventures, often catching the moment with joy and excitement. Joan was a teacher in elementary education in both public and private school including Germantown Friends School. She volunteered and supported numerous health, education and arts organizations in the Philadelphia area including Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where Warren practiced. She had an keen interest in history and antiques. Joan and Warren documented the history of barns focused around their home in Lyme, NH and donated the volume of work to the local historical society. A loving, giving and compassionate person, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Donations may be made in her memory to Germantown Friends School. (https://www.germantownfriends.org/support-gfs/give-online)
To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit, www.rand-wilson.com. Arr. are under the direction of the RAND-WILSON FUNERAL HOME OF HANOVER, NH.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
