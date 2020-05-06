JOAN F. WALSH CUNNANE
On May 3, 2020, age never revealed, born in Scranton, 1932. Of Glenside. Beloved wife of late William P. Loving mother of Terry (Kathleen), P.J. (Madeleine), Chris, Will (Ceil) and the late Kimber Anne. Also survived by 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Terrence, Caroline, Holly, Patrick, Harry, Alex, C.J., Erinkimber, Danny, Sean and Brendan, four great grand-children, Aubrey, Ella, Sawyer and Joan. An activist, politically and personally, enthusiastic debater, phenomenal cook, professionally a model and a nurse. The family will celebrate her life at a time when family and friends can gather close to tell great stories, share good wine and mostly laugh. In lieu of flowers donations to the wonderful and caring people at Edgehill nursing home, who held Joan's hand and comforted her during this difficult time. Edge Hill Nursing Home, 146 Edge Hill Rd., Glenside, PA 19038.www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
