JOAN (Wilson) FREEDMAN
On August 15, 2020. Wife of Dr. Lawrence Freedman. Mother of Neil (Sharon) Freedman, Judy (Rande) Kaminsky and David Freedman. Sister of Symme (Michael) Trachtenberg. Grandmother of Brett (Rachel) Kaminsky, Rebecca (Tommy) Neustein, Jamie Kaminsky (Nate), Benjamin Freedman (Amanda), Jessica Freedman and Rachel Freedman. Great Grandmother of Judah and Ariella Neustein. Graveside Services are being held for immediate family Tuesday 12:30 PM precisely. Relatives and friends are invited to attend virtually through Zoom at https://cesjds.zoom.us/s/8367188395?status=success. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the late residence by appointment only. Please contact the family to schedule. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 17, 2020.
