JOAN (Wilson) FREEDMAN
FREEDMAN
JOAN (nee Wilson)
On August 15, 2020. Wife of Dr. Lawrence Freedman. Mother of Neil (Sharon) Freedman, Judy (Rande) Kaminsky and David Freedman. Sister of Symme (Michael) Trachtenberg. Grandmother of Brett (Rachel) Kaminsky, Rebecca (Tommy) Neustein, Jamie Kaminsky (Nate), Benjamin Freedman (Amanda), Jessica Freedman and Rachel Freedman. Great Grandmother of Judah and Ariella Neustein. Graveside Services are being held for immediate family Tuesday 12:30 PM precisely. Relatives and friends are invited to attend virtually through Zoom at https://cesjds.zoom.us/s/8367188395?status=success. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the late residence by appointment only. Please contact the family to schedule. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
August 17, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
