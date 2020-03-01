|
McKEON
JOAN G. (nee Gallagher)
On Feb. 26, 2020. Formerly of Jenkintown and Saucon Valley, PA. Age 89. Beloved wife of Edwin M. McKeon Sr. Devoted mother of Pamela M. McDonald (Michael), Edwin M. "Ted" McKeon Jr. (Peggy), Joesph S. and Richard C. McKeon and Elizabeth Rohrer (Neal). Sister of Patsy Beers. 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchidren. Funeral Mass Tues. March 3rd, 11 A.M. St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. 19444. Viewing 9:30 - 11 A.M at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 120 W. Wisshackion Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
