Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GRIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (Wallerstein) GRIFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN (Wallerstein) GRIFF Notice
GRIFF
JOAN (nee Wallerstein)
On January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Louis. Mother of Ilene Griff and Lora Griff (Ethan McMahon). Sister of Bruce (Eileen) Wallerstein. Grand-mother of Bella Wattles, Sage Wattles, Eli Griff-McMahon and Jesse Griff-McMahon. Cousin of Marcia Ufberg. Joan was loved by all and will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Interment to follow. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -