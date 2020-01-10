|
|
GRIFF
JOAN (nee Wallerstein)
On January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Louis. Mother of Ilene Griff and Lora Griff (Ethan McMahon). Sister of Bruce (Eileen) Wallerstein. Grand-mother of Bella Wattles, Sage Wattles, Eli Griff-McMahon and Jesse Griff-McMahon. Cousin of Marcia Ufberg. Joan was loved by all and will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Interment to follow. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020