JOAN H. (nee ELLISON) MURPHY
91 yrs.old, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. Joan was a life long resident of Roxborough and was a graduate of Roxborough H.S., class of 1947. Joan and her husband were long time proprietors of Murphy's Tavern and Ye Olde Ale House. Wife of the late William "Big Daddy" Murphy. Devoted Mother of Kathleen Allen, Joanne (Christopher) Bass, Mary Jane (David) Przydzial and Elizabeth (Lennox) Brown. Cherished Nana to 8 grandchildren and loving GG to 9 great grandchildren. Sister of Sandra Flynn, Jack MacKleer and the late Kathleen McCallister; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa.19444. Please send donations in Joan's name to St. Philip Neri Church. PLEASE WEAR A MASK. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc., 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 24, 2020.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
