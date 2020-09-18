September 15, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hayden, Jr. Devoted mother of Thomas, Richard, Timothy, Michael, Susan and Matthew. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her brother Edward Theurkauf. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthias Church Sanctuary Fund, 128 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bala Cynwyd PA 19004. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Dear Sue and Family: I am so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. So many great memories of her and all of you at your house, especially Christmas Eve. Know that you are all in my prayers and May your mother Rest In Peace. Chas McGarvey
Chas McGarvey
Friend
September 17, 2020
God rest her soul. Mrs. Hayden was a beautiful person inside and out. Hayden Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for all of you during this time.
Mary and Jamie Bergan
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
To all the Hayden’s, and fellow Maple-Avenue friends - I am very sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved Mom. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Marty Haenn
Friend
