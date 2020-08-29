Passed August 18,





2020, age 74. Glenside native, Bishop McDevitt 1964, Joan and her husband of 47 years, William Hetherington, lived in California, Alberta, Delaware, Washington, and Arizona, where they retired. Predeceased by parents Ed and Barbara Fallon and sister Susan Boyle. Remembered by Bill, the love of her life; their beloved sons William and Timothy (Amanda); grandchildren Hailey, Kody and Cole Fallon; siblings Ed (Lisa), Patti (Tom), Donna (Rusty), Barb (Paul), Fran (Tim), Kathy (Ron); and other loved ones in Canada and the U.S. Services will be private.



