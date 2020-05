HOCKMANJOAN (nee Dubin)May 18, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd PA. Wife of the late Norman Hockman; Mother of Kenneth Hockman and Frank and Lori Hockman. Sister of Burton Dubin (Dec'd). Grandmother of Erin (David), Corey, Jessie and Jake. Great grandmother to Nora. Also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that felt like family. Services are Private. The family respectfully requests contribu-tions in her memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice