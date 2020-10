Age 91, of Roslyn and formerly of Glenside, died on April 16, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Percival R. Humphreys, Jr. She is survived by her children, Robert W. Humphreys, James E. Humphreys and Susan Humphreys Driscoll. Memorial Service will be held privately on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Interment will be in Lawnview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Jenkintown Food Cupboard, 328 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown, PA 19046. www.helwegrowlandfh.com