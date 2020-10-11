Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully on April 25, 2020. Widow of Sam Wagner, Jr., loving mother of Colleen and William, dear sister of Peter Kremer. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday October 16, 2020 after 10 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. in St. Veronica's Church 6th and Tioga Sts. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3928 Chestnut St., #3110, Phila., PA 19104 JOSEPH DiPINTO, JR., F.D.



