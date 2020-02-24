|
KRONICK
JOAN (nee Kamine)
February 18, 2020 of Phila., PA. Beloved wife of the late David Kronick; loving mother of her 3 daughters Robin, Lee and Dara; adoring grandmother of 5 grandchildren. Joan was born in New York City and moved to Philadelphia after marrying David in 1955. She graduated with a degree in education from La Salle College. She taught in the Special Education depart-ment of Philadelphia school system for several years. After leaving that position, Joan worked at a half-way house, teaching literacy to women parolees. She often said that the best work she had ever done was "helping these women realize their potential." During Joan's retirement, she was active in the pro-choice move-ment. She shared a love of the arts and gardening with her husband and was a long-time volunteer at the Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill. This spring, during her favorite time of the year, her daughters will host a celebration of her life in Philadelphia for friends and family. Joan has requested that in lieu of flowers, please give to Planned Parenthood, Emily's List, Woodmere Art Museum, or Keystone Hospice. And don't forget to vote!
