1/1
Joan M. (nee Foley) Dennin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Havertown, on November 12, 2020. Wife of Raymond C. Dennin. Mother of Ray (Peggy), Ned (Jill), Pat (Maria), Joan Gallagher (Dan) and Judy Glavin (Gene). Also survived by 14 grandchildren and siblings Donald and Leo Foley, Kate Dennin, Betsy Henry, Ned Foley and the late Jack, Jim, Tom and Hugh Foley, Loretta Steven, Mary Jean Powers, Ann Morgan, and Dede Dennin. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private but will be LIVE STREAMED on the St. Denis Church Facebook page at 2 P.M. Monday Nov. 16th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Denis Church Facebook
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved