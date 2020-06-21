DOUGHERTY
JOAN M. (nee Wolf)
Age 85, on June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of John E. Loving mother of Mary Ann Papa, Linda (Charles) Brown, John (Michelle), Dan (Lorie) and Terry (Joe) Braam; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Nancy Wolf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. (MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING VIEWING AND MASS). Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Take A Breather Foundation, 107 Forrest Ave., Narberth, PA 19027 or BARC Development Service, PO Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928.
PETNER FUNERAL HOME
PETNER FUNERAL HOME
www.petnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.