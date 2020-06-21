JOAN M. (Wolf) DOUGHERTY
DOUGHERTY
JOAN M. (nee Wolf)


Age 85, on June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of John E. Loving mother of Mary Ann Papa, Linda (Charles) Brown, John (Michelle), Dan (Lorie) and Terry (Joe) Braam; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Nancy Wolf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. (MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING VIEWING AND MASS). Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Take A Breather Foundation, 107 Forrest Ave., Narberth, PA 19027 or BARC Development Service, PO Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928.

PETNER FUNERAL HOME
www.petnerfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Timothy Church
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
Funeral services provided by
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
