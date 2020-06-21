DOUGHERTY





Age 85, on June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of John E. Loving mother of Mary Ann Papa, Linda (Charles) Brown, John (Michelle), Dan (Lorie) and Terry (Joe) Braam; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Nancy Wolf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M.Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Take A Breather Foundation, 107 Forrest Ave., Narberth, PA 19027 or BARC Development Service, PO Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928.

