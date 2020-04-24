|
|
HOGAN
JOAN M. (nee Higgins)
84 yrs. old, of Lansdale, went home to be the her love and best friend the late John P. Hogan on April 20, 2020. Loving Mother of Marianne (Charles) Pastor, Theresa (Ed) Munyan and Diane Hogan (who she lived with). Cherished grand-mother of Catherine, Sean, Steven, William, Bridget, Kurt and Peter. Gigi to Liam and Dylan. Sister of Jean Todd. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan was a devoted member of Mary Mother of the Redeemer Parish, graduate of JW Hallahan HS class of 1954 and worked for Home Interiors
for over 50 yrs. Joan will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service to honor her life with family and friends will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Joan M. and John P. Hogan Memorial Scholarship, c/o Mercy Career and Technical H.S., 2900 W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., Pa. 19129.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020