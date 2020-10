Passed away on October 12, 2020, 67 yrs. old, of North Cape May, NJ, formerly of East Falls. Joan is a retired Registered Nurse. Beloved mother of James A. (Leslie) Hopper and the late Jeanine and Kimberly Hopper. Cherished grandmother of Brynn and Kelsey Hopper. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Former wife of Anthony R. Hopper. Services will be held at a later date. Please send donations in Joan's name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, ( CFF.org ). Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH,Inc. 215-482-8878