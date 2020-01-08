Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN STRATTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. STRATTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN M. STRATTON Notice
STRATTON
JOAN M.
65, of Brigantine, passed away after an extended illness. Joan was born in Philadelphia to the late Walter D. and Dolores A. (McGinley) Evans. Joan grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of St Ann Business School. Joan was employed for over 30 years at Pennsylvania Hospital (Penn Medicine) as an Information Technology Analyst. She was a beloved Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She would tease them by offering to pay them to eat anchovies. Joan loved animals, gardening and was a devoted wife and sister.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Stratton; her brother, Donald Evans (late Donna); her sisters, Anne Tobin, Geraldine Henes (Kevin Kane) and Theresa Evans. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Michele Cressman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration gathering on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 to 11 A.M., at KEATES-PLUM FUNERAL HOME, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine NJ. Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to a local animal shelter of your choice.
To share your fondest memory of Joan please visit

www.keatesplum.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keates & Plum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -