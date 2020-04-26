Home

JOAN M. (Sundheim) VERDI

88, of Philadelphia, passed away April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack, daughter of Walter and Marie Sundheim, cherished sister of Anne (Rich) Wightman and late siblings Walter (Marie) Sundheim, Marie (Don), and Eva (Jerry) Laackman. Loving mother to Michael (Monica), John (Christine), Marygrace Martin (Dan), Anne Marie Jones (Michael), the late sons Thomas (Colleen) and Christopher, and daughter-in-law Jane. Survived also by 16 grandchildren and their spouses, 9 great-grand-children, along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held at a later date. At Joan's request, memorial donations may be made to The JED Foundation online or mailed to 6 E 39th Street, Suite 700, New York, NY 10016 www.jedfoundation.org.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
