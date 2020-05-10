COMMENTUCCI
JOAN MARIE (nee Dolan)
Age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of 62 years to Andrew Commentucci. Loving mother to Joann Cozza, DO; Annamaria DelGais (Greg); Gina Benevour (Joel); and Andrea Commentucci. Beloved grandmother to Louis and Joseph Cozza, Peter DelGais, Greg Kashow, Lauren, Joel and Luke Bevenour, and Andrew McNichol. Dear sister to Thomas Dolan (Marie), Ronnie Dolan (Helen) and Kevin Dolan (Denise). Joan was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Anna Dolan.
Joan was a very loving and generous person. Always thinking of others, but her family was always first. Thanks-giving was her favorite; she also loved her friends at TSC where she was a member for over 40 years, vacations at WiIdwood and Sea Isle City, and the casinos.
A private Viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10 until 11 A.M. at L. A. DIGIACOMO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1055 Southampton Road, Phila. followed by private Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, memorial donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.