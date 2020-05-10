JOAN MARIE (Dolan) COMMENTUCCI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMMENTUCCI
JOAN MARIE (nee Dolan)
Age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of 62 years to Andrew Commentucci. Loving mother to Joann Cozza, DO; Annamaria DelGais (Greg); Gina Benevour (Joel); and Andrea Commentucci. Beloved grandmother to Louis and Joseph Cozza, Peter DelGais, Greg Kashow, Lauren, Joel and Luke Bevenour, and Andrew McNichol. Dear sister to Thomas Dolan (Marie), Ronnie Dolan (Helen) and Kevin Dolan (Denise). Joan was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Anna Dolan.
Joan was a very loving and generous person. Always thinking of others, but her family was always first. Thanks-giving was her favorite; she also loved her friends at TSC where she was a member for over 40 years, vacations at WiIdwood and Sea Isle City, and the casinos.
A private Viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10 until 11 A.M. at L. A. DIGIACOMO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1055 Southampton Road, Phila. followed by private Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, memorial donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
(215) 677-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved