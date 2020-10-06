Or Copy this URL to Share

October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Kelly Engelmann (Frank), Angela Coleman (Hugh), Michael Jr. (Kimberly), Danielle Sokalsky, and the late Denise McKee. Loving Grandmom of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:00 A.M., St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions to ACPMP Cancer Research Foundation, 2021 L Street NW, Suite 101-24, Washington, DC 20036 BURNS FUNERAL HOME



