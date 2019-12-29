|
MARTELLA, OCDS
JOAN (nee Tanda)
Age 88, passed on Dec. 23, 2019 of Wallingford, formerly of Upper Darby and Springfield, PA. Daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (nee Monzo) Tanda. Beloved wife of Carmen Martella. Loving mother of Richard (Ann) Martella, Rev. Linda (Giles) Martella-Whitsett, Susan (James) Mahoney, Andrew (Susan) Martella, Sr., Christopher (Vicky Primer) Martella, the late Carmen (Dawn) Martella, Jr. and the late Maureen Martella. Dear sister of Theresa (Joseph) Cavicchio, the late Joseph Tanda, Leon Tanda, Anna Palermo and Antoinette Frazier. Niece of Mary (George) Guangenti and Vincent (the late Marie) Silverio; also survived by 14 grand and 14 great grand-children, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.
For many years, Joan was a devoted member of the Secular Order of Carmelites, St. Joseph Community contributing greatly to the group's prayer life and living out her calling to the fullest.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30-10:50 A.M. at St. Kevin Roman Catholic Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Sisters of Life, Annunciation Motherhouse, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901 or sistersoflife.org
