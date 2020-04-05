The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
JOAN TAGUE
JOAN MARY (Hartigan) TAGUE


1935 - 2020
JOAN MARY (Hartigan) TAGUE Notice
TAGUE
JOAN MARY (nee Hartigan)


March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Francis and the late Joseph McGinley. Devoted Mother of David Tague (Jim), Mary Joan Niemiec (Michael), and the late Evelyn, Edward, and Richard. Dear Nana of Matthew, Joanie, Sarah, Michael, Corey and Courtney; Great Grandmother of 8. Services and Interment are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or Little Flower Catholic H.S. c/o Sr. Joan Ames, IHM, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 in her memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020
