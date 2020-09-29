On September 25, 2020. Of Lower Gwynedd, PA. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late William T. McCreavy. Loving mother of Suzanne M. Mulrain (Kevin), Marybeth Kenney (Thomas), Cindy DeCamara (Paul), Meg Kane (Justin). Grandmother of 17. Great-grandmother of 14. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Anna Kenney and a sister Irene Gavaghan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Avenue, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's name may be made to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila,, PA 19130-3197. Arrangements will the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken. ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
