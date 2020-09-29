1/1
Joan (nee Gavaghan) McCreavy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 25, 2020. Of Lower Gwynedd, PA. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late William T. McCreavy. Loving mother of Suzanne M. Mulrain (Kevin), Marybeth Kenney (Thomas), Cindy DeCamara (Paul), Meg Kane (Justin). Grandmother of 17. Great-grandmother of 14. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Anna Kenney and a sister Irene Gavaghan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Avenue, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's name may be made to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila,, PA 19130-3197. Arrangements will the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken. ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved