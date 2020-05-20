MOORE
JOAN (SADLER)
On Sunday May 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved mother of William (Julie), Kathleen, and Brian Moore (Monica). Grandmother of Jonathan and Gabriella. Joan's family will celebrate a private Mass at the Church of St. Anselm with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cem. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date. FAMIY SERVICE BY JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.