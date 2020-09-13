1/
JOAN R. RUBIN
September 5, 2020. Joan is survived by her sister, Francie Rubin (and partner Margot Bradley), Precious, her cat, and many beloved friends. Joan began her adult career as an English teacher at West Philly High School. After ten years, she transferred to Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia, where she counseled students. She remained at Lincoln High until her retirement. Joan dedicated her life to helping people and animals. Donations can be sent to an animal charity of your choice and acknowledgements sent to Francie Rubin, 315 Waldheim Dr., Ambler, PA 19002.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
