ANDERSON
JOAN ROBERTA (nee LeBrocq)
Age 84, of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Broomall, PA, on January 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of Arthur "Andy" Anderson; loving mother of Michele L. McKnett (Chuck) and Robert Davies (Kim); adoring grandmother of Kyle McKnett, Kerri McKnett, Samantha Cress, and Leah Davies and great-grandmother of Amia Dakas; predeceased by her first husband, Ronald Davies; survived by many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226, would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020