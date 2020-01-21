The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
JOAN ROBERTA (LeBrocq) ANDERSON

JOAN ROBERTA (LeBrocq) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON
JOAN ROBERTA (nee LeBrocq)
Age 84, of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Broomall, PA, on January 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of Arthur "Andy" Anderson; loving mother of Michele L. McKnett (Chuck) and Robert Davies (Kim); adoring grandmother of Kyle McKnett, Kerri McKnett, Samantha Cress, and Leah Davies and great-grandmother of Amia Dakas; predeceased by her first husband, Ronald Davies; survived by many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
