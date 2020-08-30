August 24, 2020. Age 95, passed away peacefully in her apartment at Devonshire, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, after a long and happy life. She was accomplished in so many ways, as a mother, wife, student and social work professional. She displayed a wonderful combination of wisdom, integrity and compassion. Joan was born and lived most of her adult life in the Philadelphia area, moving full-time to Florida in 2002. She always talked about her wonderful parents, Victor I. Seidel (an ophthalmologist) and Rena R. Seidel (a teacher of French and other languages). After attending Overbrook High School, Joan studied political science in the honors program at Swarthmore College. Returning to school twenty-five years later, she received a Masters in Social Work from Bryn Mawr College, subsequently working as a social worker at a community mental health center and the Philadelphia Geriatric Center.She was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon (Shelly) Gross, and is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Byron (Ricky Tovim) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Rick (Deb Hardesty) of Estero, Florida, and Dan (Ann Marie Becker Gross) of Wellesley, Massachusetts; her two beloved grandchildren, Jake and Lilianna, of Wellesley; and her niece, Roberta Kety (Susie Stroud) of St. Petersburg, Florida. The family is forever grateful to Joan's extraordinary caregivers Alisha Jabar, Brenda Kinsey, Mornese Paige and Rochelle Morgan, who took such good care of her for the past few years and enjoyed her joking banter up until the end of her life.Due to Covid, and the dispersal of family and friends around the country, a Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Any gifts in Joan's honor can be made to Swarthmore College at https://lifechanging.swarthmore.edu/make-a-gift
