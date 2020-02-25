|
|
RANDOLPH
JOAN S., RN (nee Walker)
Feb. 22, 2020. Wife of the late Rev. Paul C. Randolph, Jr. Mother of Rev. Dr. Paul E. Randolph (Phyllis); grandmother of Stephanie Roberts (Benjamin), Paul (Brieanne) and Andrew Randolph. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren Grace, Elijah and Caleb and sister of Gail Kerrigan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave., Phila., PA 19116 followed by her Service at 10:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Insight Christian Counseling, P.O. Box 867, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020